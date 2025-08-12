Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.8%

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $135.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $5.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 526,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 108,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 81,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 3,904,498 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,206,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 718,904 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 523,368 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

