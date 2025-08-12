IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

IPGP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $75.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40, a PEG ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.88. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $103,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,577.60. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,621.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 207.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 107.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 76.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.