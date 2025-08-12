Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Information Services Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

III opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

