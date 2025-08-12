Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Immunocore Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Immunocore by 40.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,771,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,824 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,322,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,913,000 after buying an additional 807,338 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth about $15,322,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,890,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth about $11,897,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

