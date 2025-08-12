ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $108.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.55. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $196.26.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $274,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,795.44. The trade was a 80.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,556 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $770,339.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,234.85. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,168. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,840,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ICU Medical by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,788,000 after buying an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after buying an additional 40,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after buying an additional 95,030 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

