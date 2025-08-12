Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

ICHR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Ichor stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $551.34 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $240.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 42,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,540. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,982.93. This trade represents a 71.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,233,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth $13,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ichor by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,663,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,602,000 after acquiring an additional 496,866 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $10,884,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ichor by 143.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 304,228 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

