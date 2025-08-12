IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.23. IAC has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $2.87. The company had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 282.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC by 1,422.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IAC by 426.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in IAC by 118.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in IAC by 219.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

