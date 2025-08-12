Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0%

HRTX stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 356,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

