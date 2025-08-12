Head-To-Head Analysis: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) & Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $877.23 million 5.91 $190.14 million $1.92 22.79 Ameris Bancorp $1.14 billion 4.06 $358.68 million $5.68 11.83

Risk and Volatility

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glacier Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Glacier Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 3 3 1 2.71 Ameris Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.26%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $72.1429, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Ameris Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 14.99% 5.98% 0.68% Ameris Bancorp 21.46% 9.57% 1.32%

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Glacier Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It also provides non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings, money market deposits, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, the company offers construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. Further, it provides commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans, equipment finance loans, and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.