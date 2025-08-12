HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for ARQT Earnings

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARQT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $104,835.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 183,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,273.28. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 11,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $165,468.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 901,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,919,483.77. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,434 shares of company stock valued at $99,277 and have sold 78,728 shares valued at $1,136,027. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $303,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

