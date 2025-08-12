Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $432,772,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,321,000 after buying an additional 900,283 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $112,887,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 63.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,555,000 after buying an additional 494,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $24,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.