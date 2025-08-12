Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.14.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $432,772,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,321,000 after buying an additional 900,283 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $112,887,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 63.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,555,000 after buying an additional 494,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $24,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

