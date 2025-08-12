Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “mixed” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Groupon stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The coupon company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.48. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Groupon by 383.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Groupon by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,559 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 78,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Groupon by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,519 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

