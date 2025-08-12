Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Great Elm Capital Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GECC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. Great Elm Capital Group has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Great Elm Capital Group had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Capital Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Great Elm Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.87%.

In other news, Director Richard M. Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $55,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $167,700. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,950 shares of company stock worth $219,163. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Featured Stories

