Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.3750.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Graphic Packaging

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 56,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $1,239,136.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,759.84. This trade represents a 62.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.