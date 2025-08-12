Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GOSS

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 1.5%

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $394.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Gossamer Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,774.72% and a negative net margin of 344.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 891,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 260,318 shares in the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 6,171,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 526,495 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,808,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.