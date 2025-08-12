Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Gogo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Get Gogo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOGO

Gogo Trading Up 0.2%

GOGO opened at $12.22 on Friday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Gogo had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 88.04%. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher John Moore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $93,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,174,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,919,302. This represents a 67.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 532.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 127.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.