Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.6667.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 43.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTES stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.34 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

