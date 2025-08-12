Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.51. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.78 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

