Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 450.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 124.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 133,539 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Freshpet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $1,472,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

