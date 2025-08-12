Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $74.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.