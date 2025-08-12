Financial Review: International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) versus Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swiss Re and International General Insurance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re $45.60 billion 1.22 $3.24 billion N/A N/A International General Insurance $539.00 million 2.00 $135.15 million $2.76 8.77

Profitability

Swiss Re has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insurance.

This table compares Swiss Re and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A International General Insurance 23.52% 17.40% 5.51%

Dividends

Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. International General Insurance pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International General Insurance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Swiss Re and International General Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 2 3 1 2 2.38 International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

International General Insurance has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.11%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Swiss Re.

Volatility & Risk

Swiss Re has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insurance has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Swiss Re on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

