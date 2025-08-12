Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

GSM opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is -10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,068.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,998 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

