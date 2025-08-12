EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$119.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$119.60.
A number of research analysts recently commented on EQB shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on EQB from C$117.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EQB from C$126.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.
EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.
