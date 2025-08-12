Critical Analysis: Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) & Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial -1.80% 22.06% 0.74% Sompo 7.77% 14.57% 2.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Sompo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $19.58 billion 0.92 $2.23 billion ($0.61) -54.71 Sompo $35.81 billion 0.84 $2.79 billion $1.44 11.15

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Corebridge Financial. Corebridge Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Corebridge Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Corebridge Financial pays out -157.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sompo pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Corebridge Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Corebridge Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corebridge Financial and Sompo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 3 8 0 2.73 Sompo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus price target of $40.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Sompo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Sompo on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Sompo

(Get Free Report)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.