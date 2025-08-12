Contrasting Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) & Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Energy has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $170,000.00 249.75 -$2.08 million ($0.39) -19.62 Diversified Energy $794.84 million 0.95 -$88.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Diversified Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Diversified Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -28.86% -21.70% Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Diversified Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diversified Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.54%. Diversified Energy has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.09%. Given Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is more favorable than Diversified Energy.

Summary

Diversified Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Sweden, Israel, the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Greece, Portugal, China, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.