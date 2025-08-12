Comparing AES (NYSE:AES) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI)

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) and AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Centuri has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AES has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Centuri and AES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centuri 1 0 2 0 2.33 AES 2 2 6 2 2.67

Profitability

Centuri currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.85%. AES has a consensus target price of $24.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 92.51%. Given AES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AES is more favorable than Centuri.

This table compares Centuri and AES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centuri -0.12% 4.74% 1.25% AES 8.42% 19.02% 3.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of AES shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centuri shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of AES shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centuri and AES”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centuri $2.64 billion 0.68 -$6.72 million ($0.03) -673.73 AES $12.28 billion 0.74 $1.68 billion $1.42 9.02

AES has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri. Centuri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AES beats Centuri on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses various fuels and technologies to generate electricity, such as coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass, as well as renewables comprising energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,596 megawatts and distributes power to 2.6 million customers. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

