Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $51.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.5263.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Argus set a $45.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 179,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,043,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 84,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 379,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

