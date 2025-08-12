CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$10.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.54.

CEU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

TSE CEU opened at C$7.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.59 and a 12-month high of C$10.20.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 22,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$154,507.78. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 31,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total value of C$211,685.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,220 shares of company stock worth $894,345. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

