Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price at $9.25

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,785,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,645,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 3,071,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 192.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,782,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 885,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,363,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 701,535 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

