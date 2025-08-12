Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$15.89

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MI.UN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial cut Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Down 2.1%

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$13.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. The firm has a market cap of C$538.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.23. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.56.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.