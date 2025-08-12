Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.4167.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 68.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Bio-Techne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Company Profile



Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

