Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) & EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI) Critical Survey

EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EAU Technologies and Atmus Filtration Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.67 billion 2.09 $185.60 million $2.26 18.69

Risk & Volatility

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than EAU Technologies.

EAU Technologies has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EAU Technologies and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EAU Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $42.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than EAU Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares EAU Technologies and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 11.22% 90.08% 17.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats EAU Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EAU Technologies

EAU Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water. The company’s fluids are used in commercial food processing, and organic or non-organic agricultural and consumer products that clean, disinfect, remediate, hydrate, and moisturize. It markets its products primarily for food and beverage processing, dairy production and processing, meat and poultry processing, and agricultural grow-out and processing industries, as well as environmental remediation, medical, seafood processing, and grocery store produce and meat departments. The company was formerly known as Electric Aquagenics Unlimited, Inc. and changed its name to EAU Technologies, Inc. in January 2007. EAU Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

