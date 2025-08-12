Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT at $114.22

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.2222.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Bank of America cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.07. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.7% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 69,956 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 185,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

