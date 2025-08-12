Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price at $410.59

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $410.5882.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,090,000 after acquiring an additional 105,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $258.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.34. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $254.67 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

