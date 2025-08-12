Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Target Price at C$44.33

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$41.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.09. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$32.02 and a 1-year high of C$42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

