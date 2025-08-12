Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $23.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.9167.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $650.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -484.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

