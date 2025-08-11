Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwire by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 232,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 167,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwire by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 101,620 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in Redwire by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 496,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Redwire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Redwire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Redwire from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of RDW opened at $8.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Redwire Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $61.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

