What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for TNYA FY2025 Earnings?

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

TNYA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $109.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 30,563.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,916,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 20,670.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 5,130,774 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

