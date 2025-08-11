Waste Management Stocks To Follow Today – August 9th

Rockwell Automation, Waste Management, and Halliburton are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, recycle and dispose of waste, as well as provide related environmental and remediation services. Because these companies often operate under long-term municipal or corporate contracts, they tend to generate steady, predictable cash flows and are viewed as defensive investments. As sustainability and regulatory pressures grow, many waste management firms also expand into recycling innovations and renewable-energy projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.67. The company had a trading volume of 874,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,259. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $360.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,063. Waste Management has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

HAL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 11,777,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,022,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

