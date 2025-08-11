Wall Street Zen Upgrades Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) to Buy

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price objective on Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.20.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $370.34 on Friday. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,797.52. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $20,939,300. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after acquiring an additional 520,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,073,000 after purchasing an additional 261,212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 239,167 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,950,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 746.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

