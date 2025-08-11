Wall Street Zen Upgrades AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Buy

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $13.90 on Friday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $639.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $224,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,864. This represents a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 3,884.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 882.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

