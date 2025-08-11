US Bancorp DE Sells 306 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

SW stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.61%.

SW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

