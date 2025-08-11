US Bancorp DE Has $695,000 Stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Loews were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 805.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Loews by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Stock Up 0.6%

Loews stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $94.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

