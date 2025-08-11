Top Penny Stocks To Consider – August 9th

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, BioXcel Therapeutics, Opendoor Technologies, Safe & Green, and Ondas are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices per share—typically under $5—often on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they lack liquidity and reliable public information, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and susceptible to price manipulation. Investors considering penny stocks should be prepared for significant risk and conduct thorough due diligence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (MRM)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Shares of NYSE MRM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 117,716,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,708. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $8.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,032,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,087,624. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of NASDAQ OPEN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 88,576,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,333,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 4.35. Opendoor Technologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Safe & Green (SGBX)

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

Safe & Green stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,613,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,661. Safe & Green has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Ondas (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Ondas stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,085,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,705,638. Ondas has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $637.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.29.

