Top Blockchain Stocks To Research – August 8th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Core Scientific are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, deploying, or leveraging blockchain and distributed‐ledger technology. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to the growth of blockchain applications—such as cryptocurrency infrastructure, smart contracts, and decentralized finance—without directly owning digital tokens. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.59. 3,047,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,007,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $698.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 9,743,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,407,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 6.17. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 7,084,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,224,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 6.60. Core Scientific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.63.

