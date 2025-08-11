Top Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – August 8th

Cleanspark, Marathon Digital, IREN, TeraWulf, Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, and Bit Digital are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” is an informal term for shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business or significant asset holdings are directly tied to Bitcoin—such as miners (e.g. Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital), exchanges (e.g. Coinbase), or firms that maintain large corporate treasuries of BTC (e.g. MicroStrategy). By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the health of its ecosystem without directly purchasing or storing the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 19,857,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,434,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. Cleanspark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.43. 12,172,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,172,492. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 6.24. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.45. 6,806,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,607,443. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,791,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,681,352. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.17.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,084,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,224,019. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 6.60.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,767,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,366,387. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 4.61.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. 18,170,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,263,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Bit Digital has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $926.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 4.90.

