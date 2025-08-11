Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 529.0%. This is a boost from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.34%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

