Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $718.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $718.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of SPOT opened at $706.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $319.07 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $702.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.84.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.