Promising Defense Stocks To Consider – August 8th

Rocket Lab, Boeing, Citigroup, GE Aerospace, and Celestica are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies involved in producing military equipment, weapons, and related technologies—such as aircraft, armored vehicles, radar systems, and cybersecurity solutions—for government defense and security agencies. These equities often track national defense budgets and geopolitical risks and may offer investors a measure of stability during periods of global uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. 25,248,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,901,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -114.24 and a beta of 2.17. Rocket Lab has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,552. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.20. The company has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.50. 3,847,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,828,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $172.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.90. The company has a market capitalization of $292.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $277.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Celestica stock traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,603. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $214.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Further Reading