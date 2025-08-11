Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – August 8th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Fortinet are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and offer products or services to protect digital systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. These firms may provide solutions such as threat detection, firewalls, encryption, identity management, and secure cloud services. Investors buy cybersecurity stocks to gain exposure to a sector poised for growth as businesses and governments worldwide face rising cyberattack risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.76. 21,177,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,805,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.13.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $423.31. 1,692,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $235.60 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of -614.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

